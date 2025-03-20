Only on Action News Jax: Footage of Clay County man arrested for child sex crimes

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — New video you’ll see only on Action News Jax shows a Clay County man – who worked inside local public schools - getting arrested.

Action News Jax heard from the Boys and Girls Club – where we learned Charles Browne had worked but was fired by the organization in November.

The arrest report said Charles Browne raped a child while holding positions of trust, and working in Clay County Public Schools, but not for them.

Richard Couey peered out of his window, as he caught his next-door neighbor’s arrest on his cell phone camera.

Another video he took, shows a SWAT team member walking through the yard.

Couey was startled to see his neighbor, Charles Browne, led away in handcuffs, as law enforcement swarmed in.

“Does this have anything to do with kids? Because I have children. A law enforcement officer said they were serving a warrant for crimes against children.”

Attorney and former FBI agent, Dale Carson, reviewed Browne’s arrest report, which alleges he raped a teen.

“All of these cases are likely to be pleaded down because the penalty is so severe. It is a penalty of up to life because of the custodial aspect of this,” said Carson.

The Boys and Girls Club, where Browne had worked, said in part in a statement:“This individual is not employed with our organization and has not been since November of last year. We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the children we serve.”

“When an individual who is older has authority over a young person, then the penalties are greater,” said Carson.

More digging uncovered that Browne also ran as a Democrat for a local state house seat, in the 11th district, covering Northern Clay County, but he was defeated in the November election.pleaded

