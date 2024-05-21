Operations at Duval beaches renourishment project on pause for mechanical issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The federal government stepped in to pour tens of millions of dollars into beach renourishment along Duval’s coastline, but the work is already on hold after the contractor experienced mechanical issues.

The Army Corps of Engineers started the entirely federally funded $30 million project at the start of May. A representative said they should be back in business shortly, but there’s no exact date yet.

“It’s been a frustration and even though my access point hasn’t been blocked off, it has been under construction,” Kim Lefelar said. She’s staying nearby and while her access point is still open, 16th Ave. S is still closed to beach access to stage equipment.

“Well, I’d say par for the course. These things have a history of slow-moving processes,” Lefelar said.

Tim Pickering also lives nearby and has lived at the beach for 40 years. He doesn’t mind the construction and is excited to see beach renourishment after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

“That’s just construction in general or whatever you’re doing. You’re going to have delays here and there,” Pickering said.

An Army Corps of Engineers representative told Action News Jax the project went through a feasibility study and then permitting. Afterward, the project went up for congressional funding. This is when the money became available.

The entire Duval coastline will be renourished as part of the months-long project. Once crews restart around 16th Ave. S, they will move south before eventually switching direction and moving north.

A representative still expects the entire project to be finished by early September despite the mechanical issues, which he said should take up to ten days at most.

