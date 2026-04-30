Orange Park Library to host cat cafe in May

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Library will be hosting a cat cafe on Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Guests will be able to hang out and enjoy a good book alongside some playful kittens. From 10:30 to 11:30, families can enjoy additional activities in the kids’ area.

Orange Park Library hosting a cat cafe in May (Clay County Board of County Commissioners)

Clay County Animal Services will be at the library to help guests who wish to adopt any of the kittens. The adoption fee is $25, and those who go home with a kitten will receive a goody bag that contains food, toys, and some educational pamphlets.

Orange Park Library hosting a cat cafe in May (Clay County Board of County Commissioners)

If you want to support Clay County Animal Services, you can purchase an item on their Amazon wish list.

You can find more information on Clay County libraries on the county website. If you want to adopt or foster a pet, you can find more information on the Clay County Animal Services section of the county’s website.

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