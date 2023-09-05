‘On our radar for several years’: Lift Jax set to revitalize Eastside Apartments through partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lift Jax announced today, that they have now partnered with Joined Development, an affordable housing developer to purchase Eastside Terrace, and Eastside Garden Apartments on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

According to David Garfunkel, President of Lift Jax, they plan to make major upgrades to these apartments.

“The conditions frankly are not where they need to be. We need to improve them and offer the residents better property management,” said Garfunkel.

Garfunkel says things like mold, roaches, and even rats inside of these apartments and he tells me enough is enough.

“One of our big priorities is safety and security. Making sure that our residents feel safe and secure at these apartments. We’re going to be making external improvements to the facade new landscaping, new paint maybe a new roof,” said Garfunkel.

Garfunkel even says they are looking to add new lighting to a football field and update the splash pad in this neighborhood.

“We are looking to make at least 2 million dollars in investments in both of these apartments,” said Garfunkel.

Garfunkel adds when they revitalize this area, they don’t want to move family members out of their current homes.

“If it happens to be the case we need to do a really significant rehab of a particular apartment with a family in it. We will have that family move into another apartment,” said Garfunkel.

Garfunkel adds this project won’t take long.

“We closed on the purchase of these apartments last week, so we are literally 5 days in at this point. We expect to see changes really over the next 6 months. I think we’ll look to complete in a year,” said Garfunkel

