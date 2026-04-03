Overnight detours scheduled for I-95, I-295 North for interchange construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Overnight detours are scheduled next week as part of ongoing construction on the I-95 and I-295 North interchange improvements project.

The closures are planned from Monday, April 6, through Thursday, April 9, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

During that time, I-95 South will be closed nightly. Drivers will be detoured to Airport Road, head east on Airport Road, then south on U.S. 17 before taking I-295 West to reconnect with I-95.

Additional closures are scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9. I-95 North will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with drivers detoured to I-295 East, then north on U.S. 17 and west on Airport Center Drive to access I-95.

I-295 East will also be closed those nights, on Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers will follow posted detour signs and use the I-295 East collector-distributor lanes.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the closures are necessary for roadway and bridge construction operations tied to the interchange project.

Drivers are encouraged to stay informed about lane closures and roadwork by visiting nflroads.com. Real-time traffic updates are available at FL511.com.

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