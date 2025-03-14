Overturned semi slowing I-295 traffic north of Pulaski Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews remained at the scene just before 5 a.m. Friday of an overturned semi on Interstate 295 north of Pulaski Road. Florida Highway Patrol urged motorist to use caution in the area.

A wrecker driven by a 42-year-old Jacksonville man was towing the semi from an earlier crash scene off of Hecksher Drive before it crashed, an FHP news release states.

The wrecker was traveling on I 295 eastbound when the rear tires came out from under the trailer causing the rear of the trailer to fall on the roadway, FHP said.

