Overturned vehicle blocking I-295 lanes near New Kings Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 7:30AM: The crash blocking all northbound lane of Interstate 295 on the Northside Tuesday morning involves two vehicles, one of which is overturned in the roadway. The wreck, which is near New Kings Road, includes minor injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic is moving on the shoulder and drivers should expect delays until the scene is cleared, FHP said.

END UPDATE:

7:05 AM: An overturned vehicle is blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 Tuesday morning on Jacksonville’s Northside. The wreck occurred near New Kings Road. Traffic is moving very slowly on the shoulder near the wreck.

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