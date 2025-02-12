Oyster Creek Bridge construction completion expected in late 2025

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Construction at Oyster Creek Bridge in St. Augustine is taking slightly longer than originally anticipated.

After viewers raised concerns about the length of time its taken to complete the Bridge Culvert Replacement project on US 1, Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation for details.

FDOT says the project, which first began in April 2022, is now expected to wrap up in late 2025, “weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.”

Work in January has primarily been under the bridge as workers excavate subsoil and pour concrete, according to FDOT. Construction crews are working six days a week.

Officials say contract time for Oyster Creek Bridge has been extended due to industry-wide material shortages and weather, including significant impacts from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Idalia.

Action News Jax told you back in 2018, the bridge was listed by the Federal Highway Administration as one of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges – and the only one listed from St. Johns County.

Superior Construction is the contractor that FDOT hired for this project.

According to the Project Details page, lane closures have been necessary for safe completion. Drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 1 are unable to make a left turn onto Spencer Street or travel northbound on U.S. 1 from Spencer Street.

