St. Augustine motel once again up for USA TODAY’s Best Roadside Motel in America

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine motel, The Local, is once again up for Best Roadside Motel on USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice.

The motel has made the top 10 on the list in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Leila and Adam Bedoian opened The Local in October 2021, and less than 6 months later, it landed the No. 1 spot on the coveted “Best Roadside Motel” in America category in USAToday’s annual 10Best Readers’ Choice.

The nostalgic motel did it again in 2023, and readers made it a 3-peat when The Local was named to the 10Best Readers’ Choice list in 2024, and a four-peat in 2025.

The motel was acquired by andCo Hospitality in 2024, which also owns properties in Orlando, Indian Shores, FL, and Steamboat Springs, CO.

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Originally built in the 1940s, back when roadside motels were the standard accommodation offered in the Sunshine State, The Local is currently a 20-room property renovated to feel like Old Florida.

It features a retro in-ground pool, flamingo pink façade, kitschy palm frond wallpaper, and seaside artwork, as well as the “Florida Room,” which functions as a hospitality suite, offering complimentary coffee and tea services.

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While the property may feel old school, it offers modern rooms with nice amenities through digital experiences, like contactless check-in, digital keys, and an interactive concierge app that helps guests discover the best events, attractions, and dining.

Other amenities include complimentary access to a locally-owned gym and convenient access to the beach.

Voting for the 2026 list ends on Monday, May 4 at noon ET, and people can vote once a day. The 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 13. CLICK HERE to vote.

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