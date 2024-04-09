Palatka woman charged with child cruelty after picking up sexual predator to stay with minor

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old Palatka woman, Brandy Thompson, finds herself facing charges of cruelty toward a child and obscene communication after allegedly facilitating a disturbing arrangement involving a minor and a 30-year-old man from North Palm Beach.

The man in question, Terence Lynn Miller, was arrested on a warrant in Palm Beach. He faces a litany of charges, including obscene communication, lewd or lascivious battery, and solicitation of minors, among others.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal began when Thompson reported a sexual battery on a minor on April 1st.

According to her statement to detectives, she had agreed to pick up Miller from North Palm Beach at the behest of a minor residing in her home. Thompson claimed that the minor had requested her assistance in picking up a 19-year-old “friend.”

During Miller’s stay from March 21st to March 24th, Thompson alleges that she became aware of a social media post suggesting the minor believed she was pregnant, prompting Thompson to report the crime.

Further investigation revealed that the minor, in an interview with detectives, disclosed that she had met Miller online and believed him to be 19 years old. She described feeling a connection with Miller and recounted several sexual encounters with him over the weekend.

Evidence obtained from the victim’s phone included videos of Miller engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Miller claimed during discussions with detectives that Thompson had agreed to pick him up in exchange for $70, marijuana, and THC-infused brownies. According to reports, the woman also allowed several minors to consume the brownies.

Following these revelations, Thompson was arrested during a scheduled follow-up interview and is currently being held without bond due to a violation of drug offender probation.

Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach expressed outrage at the situation, condemning Thompson’s actions and vowing to pursue justice for the victim. “This is disgusting that a person entrusted in the care of children brings a sexual predator into her home and exposes him to a naive child,” Sheriff DeLoach stated. “As adults, we are supposed to protect the innocent, not serve them up on a platter to a predator for $70 and a couple of blunts.”

Miller, meanwhile, remains in custody in Palm Beach County, awaiting extradition to Putnam County to face the charges against him. Authorities have affirmed their commitment to ensuring he cannot harm another child.

