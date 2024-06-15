Palm Coast couple arrested after road rage incident involving firearms and alleged death threats

PALM COAST, Fla. — A road rage incident involving firearms and alleged death threats led to the arrest of a Palm Coast couple on June 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

According to a report released by the FCSO, at approximately 5:35 p.m., a Deputy responded to a weapons disturbance on Palm Coast Parkway NE.

The FCSO Communications Center received a call from the victim, who reported that a male on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had pointed a firearm at him during a road rage incident. The victim also reported that a female passenger brandished a baton and the male smashed his van’s side window. The incident occurred while the victim was traveling westbound on the Hammock Dunes Toll Bridge, accompanied by a coworker in another work van. The suspects allegedly made threats to kill the victim.

Using the license plate number provided by the victim, the motorcycle was traced to Gregg Allen Pacheco and Amy Lynette Pacheco, residents of Wasserman Drive in Palm Coast. Deputies observed the bike in the garage of the residence as the garage door was closing but did not see the suspects.

Despite numerous attempts to contact them through announcements, phone calls, knocking, and 9-1-1 operators trying to reach them, all calls went to voicemail.

Deputies left without immediate threat to the public but continued the investigation. FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) provided video footage and photo line-ups, aiding the investigation.

The Investigative Services Division (ISD) assisted in obtaining arrest warrants and a search warrant for the residence. Evidence recovered included two firearms: a Glock 27 .40 Caliber and a Glock 43X 9mm.

The first found firearm, a Glock 27 .40 Caliber (FCSO CSI)

Second firearm found in a purse, a Glock 43X 9mm (FCSO CSI)

Gregg Pacheco, 53, and Amy Pacheco, 46, were arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without intent to kill.

Gregg Pacheco, who was on misdemeanor probation for a previous reckless driving conviction, was also charged with Violation of Probation and is being held on a $40,000 bond. Amy Pacheco posted a $7,500 bond and was released from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the victim for reporting the incident, stating, “Drivers need to remember to control their anger and actions. Road rage will only lead you to the Green Roof Inn, especially if there’s a gun involved. Irresponsible and angry drivers have no place in Flagler County. Hopefully, they will take our anger management course in the jail or be required to by the court.”

