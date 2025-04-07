Palm Coast man dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old Palm Coast man is dead after a crash Monday morning in Flager County. The wreck occurred at about 6:40 a.m. on Belle Terre Boulevard near Kankakee Trail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The man was traveling south of Belle Terre when a 19-year-old Interlachen man traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit his vehicle head on, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The 65 year old was pronounced dead at the scene. The Interlachen man was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Both men were not wearing seatbelts, the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville couple killed by driver in stolen car while celebrating anniversary in Nashville

Read: Panic Monday: World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Read: RFK Jr. visits epicenter of Texas measles outbreak after death of second child who was infected

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.