Parents, students raise concerns over Duval County Public Schools possible merger plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With more than 30 Duval County schools facing closure, the school board held another meeting with parents to discuss the future on Thursday night.

It was the fourth meeting of its kind where parents were finding out why their kids’ schools could be shut down.

Action News Jax Anette Gutierrez spoke with concerned parents and students at Edward White High School where the meeting was held. They have questions about how the new district leadership will handle the issue.

The school board had an outside consultant create a proposal to redraw school boundaries and consolidate lower-enrolled schools, but parents want the plan revised.

“I want to keep the community schools in the neighborhood so people can walk their children to school and walk their bikes to school. And not cross highways where it’s dangerous,” Susan Armstrong, a grandparent, said.

Hear from the new superintendent FOX30 at 10.

