Part-time Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for DUI, resisting officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A part-time employee with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested by his own coworkers Thursday afternoon after officers say he crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Community Service Officers with JSO responded to the scene of the crash on Coralberry Lane around 1:30 P.M.

Upon arrival, they observed that a white Ford had crashed into a John Deere Excavator that was parked on the side of the road.

Officials say the driver, 54-year-old Thomas Turbeville, was still sitting in the vehicle, which smelled strongly of alcohol.

After he refused to provide a statement or cooperate with the responding officers, patrol officers were called in.

When officers approached a second time, they said Turbeville appeared to be asleep at the wheel. Once he woke, he was observed with bloodshot eyes, slow movements and was slurring his words.

Officials said Turbeville repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle for the DUI unit and had to be forcibly escorted out.

Turberville was identified as a non-sworn civilian employee working in the Services Division.

Police say he was in a personal vehicle and not on duty at the time of the crash.

Turbeville was arrested on multiple counts of DUI and Resisting an Officer Without Violence and was transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

The announcement called this the first arrest of an employee with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 2025. However, a correctional officer was arrested in January for alleged crimes that happened during his employment last year.

Action News Jax is working to clear up this confusion with JSO.

