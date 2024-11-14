Pastor involved in stabbing meets with rescuers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Father Matt Marino, who was involved in a random act of violence three weeks ago, was finally able to meet his rescuers from the St. Augustine Fire Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.