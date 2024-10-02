Patrol Squadron 45 to return to NAS Jacksonville after 6-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patrol Squadron (VP) 45, known as “The World Famous Pelicans,” is returning to Naval Air Station Jacksonville after a six-month deployment to the 6th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR).

The squadron, consisting of 296 personnel and seven P-8A Poseidon aircraft, deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, in April 2024 and assumed command of Task Group 67.1. Their mission included anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, maritime domain awareness, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

“I am incredibly proud of our Pelican team. Our Sailors demonstrated professionalism and excellence in every mission, further solidifying our commitment to our NATO allies and partners. This deployment underscored the importance of maritime presence and readiness in today’s dynamic security environment,” said Cmdr. Clayton Hunt, VP-45′s commanding officer.

Throughout the deployment, VP-45 executed 640 sorties, logging a total of 4,015 flight hours. They advanced partner interoperability and strengthened relationships with NATO allies and partners, working with forces from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Norway, Spain, Turkey, and Morocco.

The squadron participated in five operations, 15 detachments, and six exercises, utilizing the full capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon across the European theater.

Operating from eight detachment locations, 151 maintenance professionals dedicated 17,600 hours to keeping the squadron’s aircraft mission-ready at all times.

“As we reflect on the success of this deployment, we are also focused on the future. The global security environment continues to evolve, and VP-45 will remain ready to meet those challenges head-on,” Hunt added.

