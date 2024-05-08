‘People want neighborhood schools:’ Community shares concerns at Duval County School Board meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents and teachers expressed concerns on Tuesday night about budget cuts that could eliminate hundreds of jobs and shut down schools in Duval County.

A group of people created signs to protest the budget changes and the ripple effect it’s having on neighborhood schools -- from school consolidations to staffing cuts.

Inside, dozens of people took to the podium during public comment to share their disapproval of the impending changes.

“The people want neighborhood schools, and they want teachers to be paid well,” Felix Proia, a local school psychologist said.

The jobs of more than 700 school district employees are on the line and 30 schools are at risk of shutting down.

“One of my favorite teachers is at risk of getting cut,” Isabella Humbert, a little girl said.

Students, parents, and teachers took to the podium to share their concerns.

“If money exist for charter schools then it should go towards public schools,” Shane Tremble, a Jacksonville resident said.

Taxpayers voted on the Half-Penny Sales Tax to improve schools -- and charter schools fall under that category.

The ripple effect has caused a funding gap of about $2 billion and board members said it’s due to inflation, decreasing enrollment, and new state laws.

