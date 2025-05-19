Person in custody after hours-long SWAT response in Middleburg: CCSO

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — UPDATE:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced just before 10 P.M. that the subject of their police investigation has been taken into custody. Thunder Road is now open.

END UPDATE

ORIGINAL:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office continues an investigation inside one Middleburg neighborhood Sunday night.

Officials said SWAT has been deployed in a residential area at Thunder Road and Dowling Road.

The first alert about the police presence was sent out by CCSO around 4 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

Action News Jax has received several calls from neighbors who have not been allowed to return to their nearby homes for hours.

Just after 9 P.M., CCSO announced that the investigation is still active, but it is allowing neighbors who live on Sunnyside Drive through the blocked road. Those people are asked to come in from the County Road 218 and Thunder Road side and to let deputies know.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Action News Jax is at the scene and working to learn more about what triggered the response.

