Person shot, killed on Arlington Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in the 6500 block of Arlington Road. Police will be releasing more information on what occurred later this morning. This article will be update with details as released. *Refresh this link for updates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.