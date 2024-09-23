Petco Love launches 2024-2025 Petco Love Stories Campaign, JHS seeks local pet adoption stories

Petco Love, a national nonprofit, and BOBS® from Skechers® have kicked off their 2024-2025 Petco Love Stories campaign, inviting pet adopters across the country to share their personal stories of how their adopted pets have transformed their lives.

In Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is calling on adopters to participate in this initiative and showcase the profound love that adopted pets bring into their lives.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Petco Love Stories campaign celebrates the unique bonds between adopted pets and their families. By sharing their stories, pet adopters have the chance to secure substantial grants for the animal shelters and rescues where their pets were adopted. These grants, awarded by Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers®, aim to support the ongoing work of animal welfare organizations.

Earlier this year, more than $500,000 in grants were awarded to animal welfare partners across the U.S. for the 2023-2024 campaign. This year’s campaign continues to inspire more pet adoptions and introduces new submission formats, allowing participants to share their Love Stories either through written submissions or social media videos.

“We’re calling on all JHS adopters to help us win a generous grant award from Petco Love by sharing their heartwarming stories,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS. “The love between a shelter pet and their adopter is like no other, and we are grateful to both adopters in our community and Petco Love for this opportunity.”

Submissions for the 2024-2025 Petco Love Stories campaign are open through September 30, 2024. Participants can submit their stories online for a chance to earn up to $100,000 for their local animal welfare organizations. Since 2013, over 25,000 adopters have shared their Love Stories, helping to raise $8 million in grants for shelters across the nation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.