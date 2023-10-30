Photos: Actual rejected Florida vanity license plates (Warning: PG-13)

If you’re the Florida resident who requested the personalized license plate “H00KER,” you probably saw it coming when your request was denied.

Every year, many plates simply don’t make the cut. These plates -- if approved -- are an extra $15 a year.

Requested vanity plates have to go through a few steps before they can be approved or rejected.

Some plates are initially approved by the board, but then overturned.

After the board makes its recommendations, the state director or deputy director of Motorist Services makes the final call.

People can call the state to complain if they see a license plate that might be questionable.

