Photos: Likely tornado causes damage in Palm Coast

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Likely tornado damage in Palm Coast

Jacksonville, Fl — Morning storms have produced several storm reports in Northeast Florida with the worst of the damage centered on Palm Coast.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and emergency response partners are surveying likely tornado damage in the B-section of Palm Coast (known as Indian Trails west of I-95).

No injuries are reported, but there is some significant damage in the area.

Another tornado-warned storm in the 8:00 am hour was over the downtown Palm Coast area before heading out to sea.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Storm damage in Palm Coast


