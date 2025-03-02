PHOTOS: More than 1000 athletes of all abilities compete in Brooks Rehab Challenge Mile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brooks Rehabilitation is celebrating record participation in this year’s Challenge Mile at the Gate River Run in Jacksonville.

More than 1000 people signed up to complete their mile.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event was created to provide an option for athletes of all ages and abilities to compete.

Participants walked, ran, wheeled and jogged their way across the finish line today to hundreds of cheers.

The Gate River Run as a whole saw its highest participation since 2014.

Related: Runner Wesley Kiptoo breaks records and wins the 48th annual Gate River Run

Race Director Doug Alred announced that this year’s event had just under 19,000 total runners entered between the 15K, Synovus 5K, Brooks Rehab Challenge and Junior River Run.

Gate River Run #49 will be on March 7, 2026.

Photos of the Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Mile are below:

0 of 17 Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Run 2025 Photos courtesy of Brooks Rehabilitation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.