Pierce County schools remain closed after Helene

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — Pierce County School District schools will remain closed until further notice.

It’s because of the widespread impact of Helne, according to the district.

The school district posted on social media that none of the five schools have power.

Officials ask parents to continue to check social media and ParentSquare for updates.

