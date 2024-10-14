Pilot dies in plane crash in Savannah neighborhood

Savannah, Ga. — A pilot is dead and the passenger flying with him was injured when their plane crashed in a Midtown Savannah, Ga. neighborhood Sunday night. The plane went down at about 9:46 p.m. in the area of Habersham and East 66th streets, according to Savannah firefighters. No one on the ground was hurt.

