From Pink Ribbon Jax: Here’s how to do your monthly breast self-exam

Pink Ribbon Jax is reminding you to do your monthly breast self-exam.

You can “Feel it on the First” … or 2nd, or 3rd, or 12th. Just pick a consistent date and stick with it.

Remember, early detection saves lives.

Here’s a quick refresher:

1: Check your breasts for any visible changes

2: In a circular pattern, work your fingers from the outer to the inner edge of each breast, ending at the nipple

3: In a linear pattern, finger crawl up and down each breast, ending at the cleavage

4: While standing, feel both breasts entirely. Focus on each quadrant.

5: While lying down, feel for lumps and bumps throughout each breast

6: Don’t forget to check

Collarbones

Underarms

Nipples

Pink Ribbon Jax is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that funds free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women and men in Jacksonville. To learn more about the organization, click here.

