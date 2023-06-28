Pinova Inc. is closing their Brunswick location after the fire that destroyed their production

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major fire occurred in Brunswick, Georgia where the Pinova plant was located, and destroyed the core production assets and infrastructure.

The fire has caused all site operations to stop since April 15.

After the fire was put out, in order to rebuild the plant, it will require substantial demolition, reconstruction, costs and time.

As a result, Pinova announces the permanent closure of the Brunswick production site.

‘This is a difficult decision, considering all our talented employees and the long history of the site in Brunswick, but one made after careful review. We are committed to treating employees with respect and fairness and to close the site in line with our values. Pinova appreciates the value that employees have brought to the company,’ says Ron Kurtz, Director of Operations.

Employees were notified on June 28 of the planned closure. Employee layoffs will occur in a phased manner to safely wind down, decommission and close the production site in compliance with all regulatory standards. Wind-down activities, including emptying tanks and disassembling equipment will begin soon, although full shutdown is expected to take eighteen months. Potential future use of the property will be evaluated.

More than 200 employees will be impacted. Pinova is committed to supporting those employees, in line with the company’s values, and will provide severance, career counseling, and support transitioning to future employment. Pinova is committed to working with its valued clients to look for internal and other alternatives, as available.

Before the fire incident, the site was manufacturing rosin and polyterpene resins used in a variety of industries, including food production and in production of some adhesive products.

