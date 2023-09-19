Pioneering rugby team in Duval is looking for high school girls to participate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval Tides Girls High School Rugby Team is entering its second season and it’s looking for players to join the squad.

For the launch of the 2023 fall season, the team is looking to recruit new players across Northeast Florida.

Team practices begin on Nov. 7 and no experience is necessary. There will be a player and parent meeting on Sept. 30 at Southeast Regional Library (10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.) from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The recruitment is for all high school-aged women.

“The Rugby World Cup is the third largest sporting event in the world, second only to the FIFA World Cup and the Summer Olympics,” Duval Tides girls high school rugby team said in a statement. “For women, rugby is an NCAA Division I and II emerging sport.”

Rugby not only improves physical endurance and strength but also teaches quick decision-making skills. And teamwork is the name of the game.

“Duval Tides is a wonderful opportunity for young women in our community to build confidence and strength, both on the pitch and in the classroom,” Melissa Butler, Duval Tides High School Rugby team coach and founder of Jacksonville Women’s Rugby Football Club, said. “We are a new team and looking for young women who want to join our pioneering team and make an impact on the next generation of female players in their communities nationwide.”

Duval Tides High School Girls Rugby Team practice begins on Nov. 7 and will take place twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Family Park, 8000 Baymeadows Rd. E. from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the team, no tryouts will be conducted and no experience is necessary. Players at all skill levels are welcome to join.

For more information on how to register, email Jaxgirlsrugby@gmial.com or visit @jaxgirlsrugby on Facebook and Instagram.

