Place your bids: St. Augustine Humane Society gears up for annual fundraising auction, Gala

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society is hosting its 15th Annual Pin Up Paws Auction, a key fundraiser for the shelter, from September 29 to November 1.

Participants will have the chance to out-bid each other on prizes like home goods, dining experiences and a 2-night stay at the Guy Harvey Resort.

Proceeds will help provide affordable veterinary care and essential services to families and their pets in Northeast Florida. The goal: $18,000.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 15th year of Pin Up Paws,” said Krista Brown, development director for the St. Augustine Humane Society. “Every bid makes a difference in providing affordable veterinary care and essential services for our community.”

READ: Thousands of Northeast Florida spay and neuter surgeries funded by specialty license plates

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The auction leads up to the Pin Up Paws Gala, scheduled for October 23 at The White Room in historic downtown St. Augustine. The gala will feature in-person auction opportunities, entertainment, and dinner.

Already ongoing is a live raffle to win a Michael Dolsey Tuna Stand-Up Paddleboard, donated by Aqua East Surf Shop. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or in person, with the winner announced at the gala.

To view the items up for auction, click here. More are being added daily, according to the Humane Society.

To view tickets for the gala, click here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]