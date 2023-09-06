THE PLAYERS announces open auditions for those who dream of performing the National Anthem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As THE PLAYERS Championship prepares to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, the tournament invites Northeast Florida’s talent to audition for the chance to perform the National Anthem before its annual Military Appreciation Ceremony and concert on Tuesday, March 12.

Local performers of all ages are encouraged to participate and share their rendition of the National Anthem.

Interested musicians are asked to upload a video and submit an application by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 6. Once submitted, auditions will go through a judging process and if selected, the winner will be notified by the tournament via email.

“With this year being the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS, we could not think of a more perfect way to celebrate our championship and its longstanding tradition of honoring the military than inviting our hometown talent to perform The Star-Spangled Banner,” said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship.

To apply, please visit: www.theplayers.com/anthem.

