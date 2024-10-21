Pleasant temperatures Monday, a few coastal showers continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning temperatures are ranging from the upper 40s in inland southeast Georgia to near 70 along the northeast Florida coast.

Today’s highs will range 75-80 degrees.

Onshore winds continue with a persistent weather pattern. This will bring brief showers to the coast, especially across St. Johns County.

The general pattern will not change through the next several days. Sun/cloud mix, highs near 80, isolated/brief coastal showers.

High risk of rip currents continues.

TROPICS:

Oscar made landfall yesterday in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane. It’s now a tropical storm and will move over the Bahamas and out to sea.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cool, isolated coastal shower. LOW: 62 (70s at coast)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 62/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, an isolated shower. 64/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/82

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 62/80

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.