Police arrest a man in connection with a teen after-party shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A security guard for a private teen party faces charges after a shooting outside that party.

Gregory Gardner was arrested in connection with the incident, charged with firing shots in public.

Police said four people were shot on Saturday, including two teens.

The shooting happened on the east side of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard.

The party was promoted as a fair after-party for teens. But fair management said it had nothing to do with that event.

Investigators said there were three security guards working at that party.

Witnesses told detectives there were no problems at the party until a fight broke out between a group of boys.

According to Gardner’s arrest report, security broke up the fight, forced people outside, and tried to shut the party down.

But once outside, the fight continued, and moments later, witnesses heard multiple gunshots before running for cover.

Action News Jax asked JSO if it was aware of this party beforehand. A spokesperson said JSO was aware of this party and had numerous officers and JSO resources nearby.

JSO said it is conducting a thorough investigation and will release new details on that investigation as soon as it can.

