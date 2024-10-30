Police chase results in crash, injuries in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was on a scene just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Cesery Boulevard and Arlington Expressway Service Road for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. JSO posted on X that the wreck occurred after a chase involving Florida Highway Patrol. “The wanted suspect is in custody,” the JSO post states.

No other information was given about the incident. Action News Jax is working to get more details.

