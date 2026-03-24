Police: Fla. Woman told officers she wished knife was sharper after stabbing 83-year-old stepfather

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing her 83-year-old stepfather multiple times with a kitchen knife and striking him with his walking cane.

Jennifer Michelle Gill, 45, was charged with attempted murder following the attack at her mother and stepfather’s residence on Southeast 56th Street in Ocala.

The attack occurred just after 9 a.m. and Gill was arrested soon after about a mile and a half away, according to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and treated for more than 11 stab wounds and multiple cuts to his back, head, and chest, the report states.

Police said Gill, who did not live with the couple, told investigators that she intended to kill the man.

“They were very dull,” Gill allegedly told investigators about the kitchen knifes. “I know it’s not nice to say, but from doing it, I wish to God they [knifes] would’ve been sharp as *expletive,” the report states.

The victim’s wife was asleep and woke up when she heard him screaming, the report states. She went to the kitchen and found him covered in blood and saw her daughter standing outside the home with a knife and the victim’s cane, the report states.

Gill’s sister, who was also visiting at the home, confronted her outside and took the knife and the victim’s cane from her.

During their investigation, detectives said they learned that Gill entered the kitchen, where the victim was seated at the table, and grabbed a knife, the report states. She then sprayed the victim in the eyes with soapy water and began stabbing him, the report states.

When asked why she attacked her stepfather, investigators said Gill only made vague statements about him harming people, the report states.

Gill is being held without bond in Marion County jail

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