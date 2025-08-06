Police investigating after woman found dead in Atlantic Beach home

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside her Atlantic Beach home Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide and crime scene units responded to the scene for the investigation, which will be coordinated along with the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

The details of any possible injuries were not mentioned in the news briefing Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The last time neighbors reported seeing her alive was Thursday of last week, but it’s currently unknown when she died.

A person was detained by police for an interview.

Action News Jax is working to learn the woman’s identity and more about the circumstances surrounding her death.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]