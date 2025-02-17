Police investigating deadly afternoon crash in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — UPDATE 7:15 P.M.: The roadway is now clear, according to FHP.

A crash in Green Cove Springs left at least one person dead Sunday afternoon.

Officers first responded to the scene at North Orange Avenue and Bayard Street just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP’s official website lists it as a fatal crash.

All lanes of traffic in the area are blocked. Drivers in the area are asked to be patient and to find an alternative route.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the crash happened and the people involved.

