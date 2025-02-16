‘You have to keep going’: Bus passenger recalls crash that sent 8 people to the hospital Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon involving multiple cars, including a JTA bus. It happened on Beach Boulevard and caused the eastbound lanes to close down for hours.

A passenger on the bus, Joshua McDonald, said he was on his way to work when the bus smashed into a car accident that had happened just seconds before.

Car damaged in Beach Blvd. crash

He said the bus was not full, thankfully, with no more than 10 people on board. However, he said everyone was pushed around during the crash.

“I got a little bit of a concussion, but you have to keep going, I guess. I hit my head against the pole in front of me,” said McDonald.

He believes he may need medical attention later.

“I went to the RaceTrac bathroom and washed my face but then I got confused and went back. The EMT helped me for a little bit.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) confirmed eight people were taken to the hospital. How many of those people were from the bus versus the individual cars is still unknown.

Injured person on stretcher after Beach Blvd. crash

Blake Scott, who manages an auto business on Beach Boulevard said this was the worst accident he has seen on the busy roadway.

“I saw a guy coming here real fast. I guess it was a family member who ran down there. There were three people on stretchers and two in the grass,” said Scott.

The manager of a nearby oil change garage, Famous Quick Lube, said the multi-car crash halted business for a few hours.

“I haven’t had a car drive through in the past 2 1/2 hours or however long it has been since the crash happened,” said Jacob Carnes.

Several Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on the scene after the crash. Action News Jax reached out to the agency to get more information.

We are waiting to hear back.

