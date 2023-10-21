Road rage shooting on Beach Blvd. injures one, suspect not in custody, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating a shooting that took place on I-295 Southbound, near the Beach Blvd exit.

According to JSO, the incident was reported at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The initial report suggests that it was a result of a road rage incident that escalated on 295 southbound, near the Beach Blvd exit.

JSO reported the shooting was caused by aggressive driving, with one driver allegedly denying another vehicle to merge. The situation quickly escalated to a point where a firearm was discharged, striking the victim’s vehicle seven times.

A male victim in his 20s was hit by one of the shots, sustaining injuries, which are reported as non-life-threatening. The second person in the victim’s vehicle was not struck by the gunfire. The injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are actively searching for a silver or light blue BMW, approximately ten years old, believed to be connected to the incident. The suspect vehicle reportedly had only the driver inside.

The victims involved are said to be cooperating with the ongoing investigation, providing crucial information to assist the authorities.

As of now, the suspect is not in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be provided as they become available.

