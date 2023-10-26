Gunfire during argument between father and son, mother struck in the shoulder, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that an argument between a father and son resulted in the family’s mother being shot in Panama Park.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident took place in the parking lot of the North Florida Educational Institute at 500 Lawton Ave. JSO said at a briefing that an argument developed between father and son. During the disagreement, the father told his son he was not interested in continuing the fight because he was legally armed with a gun.

A struggle then developed between both men and the gun went off. A single shot hit a woman in the shoulder. Police said she was the family’s mother.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and police said that she’ll be ok. The father and son, who haven’t been identified, are talking to detectives about the roles they played in the shooting.

Police believe the father was hanging out in the parking lot and that he or the son was working in the area earlier. The father is also thought to have been carrying the gun legally.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.