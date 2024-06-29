Police looking for missing endangered man near Baymeadows Road and I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for its help locating a missing endangered man.

Richard Alan Buckson was reported missing to law enforcement on Fri., June 28 at around 6:45 p.m. He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on foot in the area of 8200 Dix Ellis Trail. This is near Baymeadows Road and I-95.

Buckson has been reported to be diagnosed with Dementia. He’s been described as 69 years old, 5-foot-9 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair, and a tattoo on his neck “BUCK.” Police said he’s missing two fingers on his left hand.

Buckson was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves and blue jeans.

If you have information which could lead to the whereabouts Richard, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

