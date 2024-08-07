Police parkour as Glynn County officer jumps from roof to roof, arresting suspect in car chase

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police said a man is in jail after leading officers on a chase with a stolen car.

The chase happened on Wed., Aug. 7 -- starting on Altama Avenue and ending on Albany Street in Brunswick.

Police said officers chased 18-year-old Jason Middlebrooks as he drove a stolen Honda at 90 MPH. He then crashed into a telephone pole and ran off, climbing onto the roof of someone’s house.

Officer DeBruijn jumped from the top of one roof to another, where the suspect was found and arrested.

Middlebrooks will be charged with felony theft, fleeing and attempting to elude, and multiple traffic violations.

