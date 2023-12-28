Police say man shot dead in Duclay neighborghood, one person detained for questioning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a reported person shot in Duclay on Thursday afternoon.

During a briefing, Lt. Adam Blinn from the homicide unit said that around 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to 6121 Collins Rd. for a reported shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead. He was described as being over the age of 40.

During a search of the area, JSO found someone who matched the description of the suspect and was detained.

Witnesses and the person taken into custody are all being interviewed by detectives.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at JSOcrimetips@jacksheriff.org or via Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

