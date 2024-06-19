Columbia County

Police searching for missing Columbia County woman last seen in Lake City in May

By Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV

Martina Tatliff Lundy Martina Tatliff Lundy Photo Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office (Florida) (Photo Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office (Florida))

By Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV

It has been weeks since family members have heard from Martina Tatliff Lundy. They say it is unlike the 61-year-old Lake City resident to be out of touch with her family.

Martina is approximately five feet four inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Cortese with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at: (386) 984.8111.

[NOTE: This post is based on information provided by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]





©2024 Cox Media Group

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read