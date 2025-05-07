Policy changes for teacher-student communication in Duval schools approved following scandals, crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The way teachers and students communicate in Duval county is now changing.

At a meeting Tuesday night, school board members voted to update the district’s policy.

Under that revised policy, employees will be required to use only district approved communication tools.

The changes also prohibit students and employees from being alone without administration’s approval.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

And it prohibits employees from accepting vulgar materials from students. If It does happen, the policy reads that it must be reported immediately.

These changes come after teacher misconduct scandals at Douglas Anderson School of the Art.

It started in 2023, with the arrest of former DA teacher Jeffrey Clayton and after that another five teachers were removed from DA classrooms over a two-year span.

Now this new policy change aims to ensure students are protected.

However, before the board voted Tuesday, some in the audience raised concerns over the new policy not including board members.

“I just want to express my disappointment,” said Susan, who spoke during public comment. “We think the board should be subject to this policy.”

School board member Darryl Willie addressed the concerns and said at some point they can explore board policy as well.

According to the policy, violations will result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.