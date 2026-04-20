Ponte Vedra man completes cross-country bike ride to honor late sister who died in 9/11, raises 100K

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — For the past six weeks, Patrick McGarry has been riding his bike across the country.

On March 8th, he started his journey in San Diego, dipping his back tire into the Pacific Ocean.

Today, McGarry ended that journey in St. Augustine Beach, dipping his tires into the Atlantic Ocean.

McGarry rode just shy of 3,000 miles with the intention of honoring the 2,997 lives lost in the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks, including his sister Katie.

“There were moments she was with me,” McGarry said. “I could never explain it, but she was there, and I would have ridden to China for that.”

McGarry’s sister Katie hadn’t been married for five months when she was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

“She knows she’s not forgotten,” McGarry said. “She knows it, so that was worth it.”

Throughout his ride, McGarry took the time to post online about who else he was riding for and why.

“There were a bunch of guys I grew up with, people that I worked with in the Trade Center, people that I knew from New York and I wanted to make sure that they were remembered as well,” McGarry said.

To honor 25 years since Katie’s passing, McGarry set out to raise over $100,000 to give to the Tunnel to Towers foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes for gold star families and fallen first responder families.

I asked McGarry if he could say anything to Katie right now, what it would be.

“I love you, I miss you, and thank you for keeping me safe and getting me through it because it’s not easy,” McGarry said.

Patrick McGarry surpassed his $100,000 goal and raised over $109,000 dollars for the Tunnel to Towers foundation, all for the purpose of making sure his sister Katie, and everyone who lost their lives that day, are never forgotten.

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