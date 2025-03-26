Popular Jacksonville Italian restaurant warning customers about fake website scamming customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular local eatery is warning its customers that it was spoofed by someone who created a fake website using its name. Catullo’s Italian said the website was created using its name in an attempt to scam people who order from it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“... Do not use this site, it is in no way affiliated with us. It is a phishing scam,” the restaurant posted on it Facebook page Thursday. When people search for Catullo’s online, the fake link pretending to be the restaurant pops up in Google. The fake site eve has pictures of dishes and address information for Catullo’s.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Catullo’s is warning customers that the site, “catullos-italian.club” is a phishing scam and they’re trying to get it removed from Google. Catullo’s operates two restaurants, one in Jacksonville, the other in Nocatee.

Catullo’s online ordering is currently disabled and they’re asking customers to place their orders by calling the restaurant directly.

BEWARE!!!! PLEASE SHARE! DO NOT USE THIS SITE, IT IS IN NO WAY AFFILIATED WITH US. IT IS A PHISHING SCAM. DO NOT USE... Posted by Catullo's Italian on Thursday, January 2, 2025

Read: DCPS says it’s had no contact with Texas group promising to send uniformed security to Duval schools

Read: Palatka residents demand action after fatal Christmas night triple shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.