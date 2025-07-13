Power outage affects over 1,000 people on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 1,000 JEA customers on the west side of Jacksonville lost power Sunday Afternoon.

The outage was reported at 1:41 p.m., according to JEA’s website.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A troubleshooter is on the way to figure out what caused the outage.

JEA estimates power will be restored by 3:22 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.