Progress at Mill Creek Park for their new courts

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation has pictures of the construction they had made so far for the new park.

According to their Facebook post, the park is using all 19 buildable acres that were available.

There will be tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts are being designed for a parcel of land at the intersection of World Commerce Parkway and Ring Way.

There aren’t currently any plans for a traffic light at the park entrance.

Beyond what is being built, there is no additional space to add a dog park or playground.

The park is located at 4881 SR 16, St. Augustine.

