Project to improve State Road 16/International Golf Parkway intersection begins in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officially broke ground Monday on a $225 million project to widen State Road 16 between International Golf Parkway and County Road 2209, aiming to address the area’s rapid growth and traffic congestion.

The project, spearheaded by the Florida Department of Transportation, will expand the road from two to four lanes, add sidewalks, and install new traffic lights.

This initiative comes as the county experiences significant development in the area, with 2,500 new homes under construction and heavy daily traffic of 52,000 cars.

“This is the big one,” said Ann Taylor, a commissioner from District 5 of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, highlighting the importance of the project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Brennan Asplen, Superintendent of St. Johns County School District, noted the challenges faced by parent and student drivers, stating, “Every day it’s been difficult with parent drivers, student drivers and busses.”

The area surrounding the intersection includes five schools, seven neighborhoods, and four major stores within a three-mile radius, underscoring the need for improved infrastructure.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Taylor emphasized the county’s commitment to infrastructure improvements, stating, “We’ve got a long way to go. But we are doing as much as we can to help with our infrastructure challenges.”

The project is part of a broader effort by the county and FDOT, with more than a dozen road projects underway to accommodate the region’s growth.

While the completion date for the road widening project remains uncertain, local leaders are optimistic that these improvements will alleviate traffic issues and support the county’s continued development.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.