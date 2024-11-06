Proposed residential development denied in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners rejected a proposed development project for 3,332 residential dwelling units on Tuesday.

The proposed development would have rezoned over 2,600 acres from Open Rural to Planned Unit Development to allow development on a property located on the north side of County Road 214, south of County Road 208, and between Interstate 95 and County Road 13A North.

According to a news release, Chair Sarah Arnold moved to deny the request. Arnold cited “deficiency on State Road 16 and emphasiz[ed] the need to get the road expansion built before any other consideration is given to future developments in that area of the county.”

The board also scrutinized the traffic model and its impacts on State Road 16.

The BOCC unanimously agreed to deny the project.

